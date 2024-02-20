Nintendo Switch Insider Teases GameCube Announcement

A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is set to take place this week, and ahead of the show, a reliable Nintendo insider seems to be teasing something GameCube related. The insider in question is Pyoro, who has previously leaked things like the Super Mario RPG remake immediately before its reveal. Pyoro seems to be back at it again, this time in a pair of Tweets that mention dolphins. The reason that's relevant is that the GameCube was originally known under the codename "Project Dolphin." Given that, it's quite possible that something GameCube related will be shared at the show.

The Tweets from Pyoro can be found embedded below.

What GameCube Games Could We See Revealed for Switch?

Given that this is a Partner Showcase, fans shouldn't expect to see something like a GameCube app revealed for Nintendo Switch Online. However, it's possible that we could see another of the system's exclusives finally brought over to Switch. Over the last 7 years, a surprisingly large number of GameCube games have been given remasters and remakes, but there are still plenty that haven't. Sega's Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg would seem to be a great candidate, and would fit the Partner Showcase format. It's also possible we could see Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader, another beloved GameCube game that has never been released on another platform. There's also Capcom's Viewtiful Joe, a critically-acclaimed title that first appeared on GameCube before being ported elsewhere.

Another game that might fit the format is Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem. While that game was originally published by Nintendo and is owned by the company, third-party developer Nightdive Studios expressed a desire to bring it to Nintendo Switch back in 2022. Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick said the team has had discussions with Nintendo about remastering some of the company's titles, but that "they always get gun shy working with 3rd party developers." If Nightdive was able to win Nintendo over, Eternal Darkness would be a very exciting reveal for a Partner Showcase.

GameCube: From Disappointment to Fan Favorite

The GameCube is one of Nintendo's most interesting systems. While it's now considered a classic, GameCube was something of a commercial disappointment during its time on the market. Since Switch has been a gigantic success story, any remasters or remakes released for the console have a decent chance of finding a new audience. Of course, it's possible that Pyoro's dolphin tweets are teasing something else entirely, like a new Ecco the Dolphin from Sega, or a new entry in the Endless Ocean series from Arika. Fans will just have to watch the Partner Showcase this week to see what gets revealed!

