Nightdive Studios Wants to Port a GameCube Classic to Nintendo Switch

Over the last few years, Nightdive Studios has developed a strong reputation when it comes to handling remasters and enhanced ports. Notably, the team has been responsible for bringing several N64 games to Nintendo Switch, including Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Shadow Man Remastered. CEO Stephen Kick says the company has even had discussions with Nintendo about remastering the company’s first-party games on the platform, but “they always get gun shy working with 3rd party developers.” Kick then revealed that he really wants to bring a Nintendo GameCube classic to the Switch: Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem!

The Tweets from Kick can be found embedded below.

Eternal Darkness is #1 on my list BTW. — Stephen Kick 🎃 Spooky Mode (@pripyatbeast) February 16, 2022

Released in 2002, Eternal Darkness was an unusual first-party release for Nintendo. Developed by now-defunct studio Silicon Knights, the survival-horror game took inspiration from the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Eternal Darkness featured multiple playable characters, and a storyline that took players to a number of eras throughout history. However, the game’s biggest highlight was its Sanity Effects; when the Sanity Meter got low, the game would mess with players, making it look like a fly was on the screen, or the TV volume had been lowered. One effect even made it look like the save file had been erased! While the game was a critical success, it was a commercial flop. Nearly 20 years after its release, Eternal Darkness has never been offered on another platform, and used copies are quite pricey on the secondary market.

While the GameCube has become a beloved retro console, very few games released for the system have made their way to Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Sunshine was included as part of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, but classics like Eternal Darkness and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker remain conspicuously absent. Rumors suggest an HD remaster of Metroid Prime could release later this year, but Nintendo has not made any kind of official announcement. Kick’s Tweet about Eternal Darkness has already gotten a decent amount of attention on Twitter, so maybe Nintendo will reconsider the offer. For now, GameCube fans will just have to keep waiting patiently!

