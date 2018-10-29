Save $20 on the Nintendo Switch Labo Robot Kit

The Labo Robot Kit for the Nintendo Switch just got its first significant discount – a $20 off deal on Amazon that brings the price down to $59.99. Despite the complexity of the cardboard mech suit and the included game, the original $79.99 price tag was probably a bit steep for many Switch owners – but this discount makes it worth another look. If you’re in the market for a fun, educational gift for the holidays, you aren’t going to do much better than this.

And don’t forget that it has “one size fits all” adjustable straps in case adults want to get in on the action. The official description and demo video are available below.

“Make a Toy-Con Robot suit…to become a robot in the game! Fold engineered, pre-cut cardboard sheets by following interactive instructions and then suit up to get playing. Wreck in-game environments and beat challenges to unlock powerful abilities. Then, discover how the Toy-Con Robot comes to life with Nintendo Switch technology and, in Toy-Con Garage, invent new ways to play.”

“Bust out your own markers, stickers, and more to customize your Toy-Con Robot suit—or enter the Hanger to customize your in-game robot’s appearance. By moving your hands and feet, you can maneuver the robot in the game, unleash your moves, or make sound effects! As you play, keep track of your robot’s rank, points earned, and unlocked special abilities. Discover the mechanics behind the Toy-Con Robot and how the Nintendo Switch technology brings it to life. If you’re feeling competitive, take on a friend with their own Toy-Con Robot* in a two-player battle mode on a single screen! Then go beyond in the included Toy-Con Garage mode to invent new ways to play with your Toy-Con Robot or create your very own Toy-Con projects.”

