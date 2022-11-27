Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of Gaming's Best Trilogies Lowest Price Ever

A new Nintendo Switch eShop sale that went live for Black Friday and that is live until December 5 discounts one of the best trilogies in gaming to the lowest price it's ever been on the eShop. For whatever reason, we got a plethora of great trilogies during the seventh generation of console gaming, aka during the Nintendo Wii, PS3, and Xbox 360 generation, which was a longer generation than normal due to the global recession that happened during it. During this generation, gamers were gifted with BioShock and its two sequels. That's right, the game in question is BioShock: The Collection.

Thanks to the Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can play all three BioShock games for $9.99. This is a savings of 80 percent, as 2K Games usually requires $49.99 for the trio of classics.

"Experience the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection," reads an official elevator pitch of the collection. Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all single-player add-on content. Fight for your life and outsmart your enemies, be it deep beneath the waves or high above the clouds.

For those that don't know: BioShock debuted back in 2007 via 2K Boston, which would later go on to become Irrational Games. Created by Kevin Levine, the first-person shooter meets action-adventure game debuted with a 96 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of all time. Three years later a sequel, BioShock 2, was released but by a different studio and a different director. Consequently, it wasn't as good, earning an 88 on Metacritic, which is still a great score but it's widely viewed as not as good as the other games in the series. Speaking of the other game in the series, the third and final installment, BioShock Infinite, hit another three years later in 2013. For this one, 2K Boston and Kevin Levine returned. The game earned a 94 on Metacritic.