Nintendo Switch Getting One of the '90s Most Popular Games Next Week

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting one of the '90s most popular games next week. More specifically, developer Cyan Worlds has announced that Myst -- in the form of realMyst: Masterpiece Edition -- is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite on May 21. According to an official tweet from the developer's official Twitter account, the game will be made available to pre-order on the North American Nintendo eShop starting tomorrow at a limited-time price of $16. This offer will last until May 28. After this, the game will cost $20.

According to Cyan, realMyst: Masterpiece Edition is an updated version of Myst that celebrates the game's recent anniversary. In it, the models and textures have been reconstructed in order to provide a modern graphical experience. Meanwhile, environments have been updated to produce dynamic water, weather, lighting, foliage, focus, and more. There's even been an interface redesign.

In this form of the game, players can explore anywhere, unfettered, and in real-time or they can experience the game as originally intended.

"Enter a world where nothing is as it seems... and adventure knows no bounds," reads an official pitch of the game. "Journey to an island world eerily tinged with mystery... where every rock, every scrap of paper, every fleeting sound holds a clue to an ancient mystery. Enter, if you dare, a starkly beautiful landscape shrouded in intrigue and injustice. Only your wits and imagination hold the power to unlock the shocking betrayal of ages past!"

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition will be available for the Nintendo Switch on May 21. For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles about the console by clicking right here.

