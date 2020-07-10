Nintendo Removes Incredibly NSFW Switch Game From Sale

✖

Nintendo has removed an uncomfortably NSFW Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game from the Nintendo eShop. This week, a game dubbed "Don't Get Caught" randomly popped up on the Nintendo eShop. Not only is the game incredibly low quality, but it's incredibly NSFW and distasteful, raising questions about Nintendo's review process and how this game ever got a listing on the eShop, to begin with.

Thankfully, the game was never able to be downloaded. While it was up on the eShop, it wasn't available for purchase until July 13. According to Ultimate Games, the game is "a silly and scary first-person stealth game with a twist." The listing also makes mention and warns potential buyers that there are "sexual activities" that "are inappropriate for younger audiences."

On the surface level, there's nothing wrong with this. Whether its Mass Effect or The Witcher, plenty of games have sexual content not suitable for children. That said, Don't Get Caught isn't like these games.

Warning NSFW material ahead:

The whole premise of the game is trying to not get caught while you fondle yourself in the backseat of a vehicle. And yes, it's a lot worse than it sounds. It's not only graphic, but kinda unnerving.

That said, since the game's inclusion on the eShop started to attract attention, questions, and concerns, Ultimate Games has clarified that the game has been pulled from sale by Nintendo and that the listing was a mistake in the first place.

That said, while it's good to see the game has been pulled, this hasn't stopped Nintendo fans from pointing out that the "Nintendo seal of quality" is dead at this point. While Nintendo's high standard still persist within its own output, the Nintendo eShop has zero quality control, which has resulted in a lot of shovelware and games like this from getting onto the digital storefront.

