These Nintendo Switch Hidden Gems Cost as Little as $1.49 for a Limited Time
There's never a lack of games to play on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Even during slow months like July, there's always something to play thanks to Nintendo eShop sales that discounts Nintendo Switch games to absurdly cheap prices. For example, the eShop is currently discounting five hidden gems on the console as little as $1.49. So, if you -- somehow -- have nothing to play on your Switch and Switch Lite, you clicked on the right link.
Below, you will find five Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games all currently priced at $5. That said, it's unclear how long these games are on sale for, so if you see something you like, be sure to jump on it soon rather than later.
Of course, if you're hoping for the biggest and latest Switch games, then the following five titles are sure to disappointing. These are hidden gems on the Nintendo eShop, not the console's best games.
Black The Fall
Pitch: "After decades of toil, an old machinist plots his escape from the oppressive grasp of the Communist regime. Through hidden passages, shadow and grief, he struggles. Ingenuity, reflexes and deception are his tools. Along the road, he befriends the most unlikely creature, an abandoned little robot. Could they escape this bleak and deadly world, together?"
Price: $4.49
Feudal Alloy
Pitch: "Attu is an ordinary farmer robot who lives in a small cottage in sunflower fields. He had been living a simple but pleasant life until a bunch of outlaws attacked the village, stole their oil supplies and burnt his house. Fortunately, he managed to grab his old sword and fled into the woods. Get lost and discover a huge interconnected world, filled with a wide range of enemies, bosses, skills, and equipment. Choose which paths you take and which enemies you face. Try to defeat the evil and find your way back home."
Price: $3
Way of the Passive Fist
Pitch: "A mysterious figure known only as the Wanderer travels across the distant planet of Zircon V, a once prosperous mining colony that is now on the brink of destruction in the face of its dying star. By using the Passive Fist technique, the Wanderer can outlast any foe by deflecting their attacks and draining their stamina. With colonists disappearing and maniacs running wild, the Wanderer must stand firm, stay calm and fight for answers in this unique modern brawler!"
Price: $1
Trine Enhanced Edition
Pitch: "Trine Enchanted Edition is the origin story for the three unlikely heroes of Trine - Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief. Spellbound by the magical object Trine, the heroes must join forces to overcome obstacles and puzzles in a fully interactive physics-based world, battle the undead and their minions, and restore balance to the kingdom!"
Price: $4
Phantom Doctrine
Pitch: "Phantom Doctrine is a strategic turn-based espionage thriller set at the peak of the Cold War. Drawing on a wide variety of influences and capturing the subtle intrigue of classic spy films, the game thrust the player into a mysterious world of covert operations, counterintelligence, conspiracy, and paranoia."
Price: $2
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.