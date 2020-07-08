New Nintendo Switch Rumor Reveals Date of Next Nintendo Direct

✖

A new rumor claims that Nintendo is getting ready to host a brand new Nintendo Direct later this month. For Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite owners, things have been quite stale lately. While there's still plenty of interesting and noteworthy games dropping on the pair of consoles each month, Nintendo has been awfully quiet about the future of the Switch as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the disruption it's been causing.

Whether it's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or Bayonetta 3, there are a few big Nintendo Switch games we haven't heard about in forever. Meanwhile, Nintendo hasn't announced many news games this year either. However, it's possible all of this will change soon.

According to Pokemon and Nintendo insider KeliosFR, who has proven reliable in the past, Nintendo is planning to host a standard Nintendo Direct around July 20. Unfortunately, this is all the leaker reveals.

Further, it's important to remember to take the claim with a grain of salt. Just because someone has proven reliable in the past doesn't mean everything they claim should be taken as gospel. Nothing here is official. Everything is subject to change. And this conflicts with previous reports that Nintendo is not planning to have a new Nintendo Direct anytime soon.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor and it's unlikely it will. The company rarely comments on rumors, reports, leaks, or any form of unofficial information. Further, if the claim is true, then we should be hearing about the Direct sometime next week at the latest.

