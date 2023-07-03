Nintendo Teases Future of Zelda and OG Fans May Not Like It

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally released back in May via the Nintendo Switch, and it's already cemented itself as one of the best games of the generation. And this is a reoccurring feat for the series, which also sells very well. Suffice to say, it's going nowhere, but what its future looks like remains to be seen.

Of course, most Zelda fans are perfectly happy with the current state of the series. However, there are some more nostalgic fans who yearn for the Zelda games of yesteryear. Nintendo re-releases everything, so these games are gradually brought forward, but if you're hoping for Zelda to return more to its roots, well it doesn't sound like that is going to happen.

During a recent interview, series producer Eiji Aonuma noted that the aim of he and his team is "always to try to create something that offers more than previous titles." Adding to this, he notes he and his "aren't concerned" with their older games, but rather "prefer to look to the future."

"It's difficult to say anything about the future. That being said: thanks to previous Zelda games, a game like Tears of the Kingdom now exists," said Aonuma via RTL Nieuws. "This game originated from the ideas that we had in the past. We always try to create something that offers more than previous titles. In that respect, we really aren't concerned with our older games anymore. We prefer to look to the future."

In the past, Aonuma has suggested that Breath of the Wild would be the new foundation for Zelda going forward, and so far that's showing as Tears of the Kingdom is largely Breath of the Wild 2. If you prefer the older Zelda games in comparison, it sounds like you will just need to keep replaying them. This isn't to say modern Zelda is drastically different from older games in the series, not even close, but they are markedly different.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What would you like to see from the next Zelda? Would you prefer to see something completely different or something similar to Tears of the Kingdom?