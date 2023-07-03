Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Leaks Huge New Hardware Feature, But Is It True?

A new Nintendo rumor has surfaced online and is making the rounds as it potentially leaks a major new hardware feature of the next Nintendo console, tentatively dubbed the Nintendo Switch 2 by the rumor mill and consumers alike. That said, the source of the rumor is dubious at best and thus all of the information should be taken with a substantial grain of salt. By dubious, we mean the source is anonymous and has no previous track record. This is a red flag, but at the same time, some of the biggest leaks in gaming history have come from this very type of sources.

According to the anonymous source, the next Nintendo console could have scroll wheels next to triggers. If this sounds somewhat familiar, it's because there were patents pre-Nintendo Switch for this very feature. In other words, Nintendo was exploring the possibility of this feature in some capacity. And if this new rumor is to be believed, then it may have finally evolved this feature from concept to product. That said, the way this secret information was collected is so random it's borderline unbelievable.

"I work for the TSA at a fairly large airport on the west coast," begins the rumor. "A large pelican case came through the X-ray and got pulled for screening, and when I asked the guy questions about the case, he asked that he get a private screening for the contents. He and a coworker ended up going into another room with me and a supervisor, and they popped the locks on the case. Inside was what looked like a large horizontal computer looking thing, almost like a giant internet modem if I had to describe it. The weird thing is it had a controller with it, and it didn't really look finished (almost like a busted 3rd party little brother controller), but had the normal ABXY buttons, triggers, sticks, etc. only weird thing about it is it had like 2 mouse scroll wheels next to the triggers."

The rumor continues: "After screening the machine and controller, our machine alarmed, so we had to do a check of the guy's personal backpack and pat down etc. only reason I'm making a post here is that he had Nintendo business cards stating that they were some sort of hardware developer/engineers. (I forgot the exact title) in Research development."

As you would expect, Nintendo fans are skeptical of the rumor. Many think it's fake, while others think the story is so random that it can't be purely the product of imagination. Unfortunately, there's no way of confirming or debunking the rumor at this time. So far, Nintendo has not commented on the potential leak in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.