Nintendo Switch RPG Made Just $3.99 Before It's Removed From eShop

A Nintendo Switch RPG is being removed from the Nintendo eShop this month, but before that happens it's on sale.

A Nintendo Switch RPG is currently on sale via the Nintendo eShop, and this sale runs until August 28. Three days later, the game will be delisted from the Nintendo eShop, which means it will no longer be available to purchase. In other words, this is the final sale for the game, which normally costs $39.99, but until August 28, is only $3.99. So, if you're even slightly interested in playing the game at some point, now is the time to pick it up because it's soon going to be more expensive, and then right after that gone from the Nintendo eShop completely.

The mystery game in question comes from NIS America and it debuted back on Nintendo Switch on September 4, 2018. Upon release, the Kadokawa-developed RPG garnered a 70 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the RPG is God Wars The Complete Legend.

"God Wars The Complete Legend is a tactical RPG that explores the untold history of Japan through folklore and tactical combat," reads an official description of the game on the Nintendo eShop. "Discover the secret pasts and ultimate destinies of Kaguya and her friends inside the 'Labyrinth of Yomi.'"

On Nintendo Switch, the RPG supports all three modes of play and demands 4.5 GB of space. Unfortunately, it only supports one language, with that being English. No other languages are supported so if you don't know English you're going to be lost trying to keep up with the game's story, which, to be fair, is secondary to the game's tactical gameplay.

For 4.5 GB of space and $3.99, you get a tactical RPG that will give you many, many hours of content. The main story of the game takes roughly 25 hours to beat, but to complete the side content as well you will need to dish out roughly 80 hours of your time. This may seem long, but it's somewhat standards for tactical RPGs, which tend to be longer due to the nature of their gameplay.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage, and for more Nintendo coverage in general -- including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors and leaks, plus all the latest deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.