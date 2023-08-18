Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With New Exclusive RPG

The most anticipated Nintendo Switch game releasing this year is no doubt the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is coming to Nintendo Switch in October. Also releasing this year, in November, is Super Mario RPG remake, which should scratch any RPG itch Switch fans have watching others on other platforms enjoying the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 and soon Starfield. And if it doesn't, another RPG is coming to Switch this year, and it will be a console exclusive when it releases. The game is called Creature Keeper, which was previously only announced for PC, but now it's also Switch bound.

In development at Fervir Games, and being brought to the market by publisher Graffiti Games, the RPG is currently slated to release sometime this year, but there's no word when exactly, which suggests it could be delayed to 2024, or at least come in hot right at the end of the year. That said, this is just speculation. As for the game itself, it's a monster-taming game where the monsters you tame and befriend fight alongside you in real time battles.

"Creature Keeper is a monster-taming game where you fight alongside the creatures you've befriended in real time," reads an official blurb about the game. "Form a party of your favorite creatures and strengthen them by cooking yummy food, crafting trinkets, earning power ups via your Pocket Garden, and nabbing unlockables from the Bestiary."

The game's official description continues, providing some story details: "Take up the ancient role of a Creature Keeper. A strange sickness is affecting otherwise healthy creatures and you must uncover its mysteries to restore balance to a world divided."

Finer details, in addition to the release date, such as how much the game will cost, whether it will get a retail release, and how much space it will take up on Switch, are remain unknown. If this information is provided, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo Switch coverage and for more Nintendo coverage in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals, click here.