Nintendo Switch Gets New Demo for One of 2022's Best Exclusives

Nintendo has today added a new, free demo to the Switch eShop for one of the console's best exclusives that released in 2022. By all accounts, last year was an incredibly strong one for Nintendo when it came to Switch-exclusive titles. Between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo fans have had plenty to play over the past year. And while none of these titles in mention happened to receive this new demo in question, the game that is getting a trial is one that a number of Switch users have been sleeping on.

As of this moment, Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users can download a new demo for the tactical strategy game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Released by Ubisoft in late 2022, Sparks of Hope is the sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and once again combines the world of Super Mario with the loud-mouthed Rabbids. This demo specifically gives Switch users the chance to play the first two hours of Sparks of Hope, which is far lengthier than many other demos that end up coming to the platform.

"It is never too late to save the galaxy from Cursa! Time to join Mario, Rabbid Peach, and their friends in their new adventure!" says Ubisoft's new description of this trial for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. "Explore for free the prologue and much of the first planet of the game, Beacon Beach, with the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope demo. Exclusively available on the Nintendo eShop."

One reason why Ubisoft has likely released this demo for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is because the game didn't end up selling too well upon its launch last year. Despite being critically well-received, Ubisoft stated at the start of 2023 that it was "disappointed" by the game in terms of sales. As such, it seems like Ubisoft is now looking to generate some new interest in Sparks of Hope by releasing this demo. Whether or not the trial leads to greater sales of the Mario + Rabbids sequel remains to be seen, but based on our own review, this is one Switch exclusive that is absolutely worth checking out.

