Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sequel Currently Seems Unlikely

Barring a major turnaround, it seems unlikely that a third entry in Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids franchise will come to Nintendo Switch in the future. Following the rousing success of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft embarked on creating a sequel, Sparks of Hope, that launched this past year. And while Sparks of Hope was well-received by both critics and fans alike, it seems like the game didn't meet expectations for Ubisoft, which could make it difficult for a new installment to one day come about.

Based on new information that came about from Ubisoft today in the form of an updated financial outlook, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was a disappointment for the company in terms of sales. While Ubisoft acknowledged that Sparks of Hope was well met by essentially everyone that played it, this acclaim didn't lead to the sales numbers that the publisher wanted, especially in the midst of the holiday season.

"We are clearly disappointed by our recent performance. We are facing contrasted market dynamics as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and everlasting live games, in the context of worsening economic conditions affecting consumer spending," Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot said of the company. "Despite excellent ratings and players' reception as well as an ambitious marketing plan, we were surprised by Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope's underperformance in the final weeks of 2022 and early January."

Although the full story on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope hasn't been written just yet, the fact that Ubisoft has already been let down by the title in the early months following its launch isn't a good sign. Still, there's always the chance that Sparks of Hope could end up having longevity. Over the course of 2023, Ubisoft is planning to release three different DLC packs for the game, the final of which will incorporate Rayman into the title. Depending on how this DLC lands, perhaps Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope could have a second wind in the months ahead.

Are you disappointed to hear that Sparks of Hope didn't do too hot this past year for Ubisoft? And what do you think this might mean for the future of the Mario + Rabbids series? Share your own thoughts with me either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.