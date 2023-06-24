Nintendo Makes One of the Best Switch Games Only $1.99

One of the best Nintendo Switch games is only $1.99 on the Nintendo eShop for a limited time, and unlike some deals, this deal is not locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but rather is available to all Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users in North America. And as you may know, any Nintendo Switch game that is priced over $2 on the Nintendo eShop can't be discounted to anything cheaper than $2, so this is the cheapest the game can possibly get on Nintendo Switch. As for the game in question, it's Inside.

Developed and published by Playdead, the puzzle platformer debuted on June 29, 2016 via the Xbox One. Later the same year it came to PS4, but it didn't come to Nintendo Switch until June 28, 2018. Upon release, the game garnered critical-acclaim, earning a 93 on Metacritic, making it not only one of the best games of 2016, but ranking it among the best games of its generation. As for Playdead, it's a small Danish independent developer that was created in 2006. It's released two games since then, Limbo in 2010 and its spiritual successor, the aforementioned Inside, in 2016. It's unclear where its newest game is, but it's been in development for a while now.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. INSIDE is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere.

In addition to $1.99, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users will need to fork over 1.5 GB of space to download the game. This nets you the game, which supports all three modes of play, and the following language options: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. That said, you will need to move fast to nab the game at this price point. Normally the game is $19.99. In other words, it's 90 percent off, but only until July 10. After July 10, it will revert back to its normal price point, at least on the Nintendo eShop.

