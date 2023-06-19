Nintendo Switch Users Only Have One More Day to Play Popular Game Before It's Gone

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are set to lose access to a fairly popular game tomorrow, June 20. Why? Because the servers of said game are being shut down, and because it's a multiplayer-only game, this means it will be unplayable. Due to the fact it will be unplayable, it's being removed from the Nintendo eShop. The silver lining is the game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and will continue to be. Only the Nintendo Switch version is being shut down. So, if you're a Switch user with access to another platform, you can continue to play the game. If you don't have access to another platform, then you can kiss Rogue Company goodbye.

Back in April we relayed word that the free-to-play shooter was shutting down on Nintendo Switch on June 20. And now here we are, a day before June 20. There's still time to play the game, but time is running out. As for why it's shutting down, developer First Watch Games and publisher Hi-Rez Studios don't dive into great detail. The latter have mentioned the Switch port was not up to standards. And this may be true, but the cost of support versus the revenue the Switch version generated likely also had something to do with it.

"After a lot of discussion, thought, and conversations across our team, we've made the difficult decision for Rogue Company to end support for our Nintendo Switch version, with our final date of support being June 20," reads the statement back from April when the news was announced. "This choice wasn't made easily or without concern for our community, however we realized that the performance of our Switch port was not up to our standards, and we were unable to provide the level of support our players deserved. This shift allows us to provide players on other platforms better support and focus for their specific issues, as well as deliver updates with more flexibility and frequency whenever needed."

For those that don't know, Rogue Company is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical third-person hero shooter that debuted back in 2020, in beta form. Two years later, in 2022, it left beta. To date, the Counter-Strike inspired shooter has attracted millions of players, with the game's Steam page claiming this number to be, specifically, over 20 million.