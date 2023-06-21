Nintendo Switch Game Voucher List Updated with New Nintendo Direct Games

The Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers that were brought back this year will be usable on several of the new games announced this week during the Nintendo Direct. An updated list of eligible Nintendo Switch Game Voucher games confirms as much with for more games including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, Detective Pikachu Returns, and WarioWare: Move It! now all part of the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program. You'll still have to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership if you want to get the Game Vouchers, of course, but if you've got one, this'll save you a bit of money on some of the newly announced games that'll be out this year.

For those unfamiliar with the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program, the idea is that you spend $99.98 plus tax to get a set of vouchers that can be redeemed for one game each so long as the game is part of this Game Voucher list. If you were to buy two $60 Nintendo Switch games, you'd already be spending more than the price of the Game Voucher set, so you're already saving a bit by going this route. Nintendo gets the money up front and locks you into playing two games down the road, and you get a discount.

The list of eligible Game Voucher games is updated periodically, and the same was true today after the Nintendo Direct. You can head to the Game Voucher page to pick up a pair of them after signing into your Nintendo Switch Online account if you want to take advantage of that deal, and you can find out more on each of the newly eligible Nintendo Switch games announced during the Nintendo Direct below:

WarioWare: Move It!

"Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and get moving as you gently shake, punch, dance, wiggle, and even curtsey through over 200 lightning-fast microgames (minigames that last just a few hilarious seconds). A second player can use another set of Joy-Con controllers to join the treasure-guarding, sheep-twirling fun. Up to 4 players, each with one Joy-Con controller, can laugh out loud in the local Party Mode's minigames like a dicey board game with Wario-style rules."

Super Mario RPG

"Team up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and offbeat enemies in an RPG for everyone."

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

"Classic Mario side-scrolling gameplay is turned on its head with the addition of Wonder Flowers. These game-changing items trigger spectacular moments you have to see to believe...Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant spiky ball, and see even more unexpected events called Wonder Effects."

Detective Pikachu Returns

"Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu who calls himself a great detective. This Pikachu may have a self-assured attitude and talk like a middle-aged man, but he somehow manages to keep his lovable charm. Together with his partner Tim Goodman, this great detective duo cracks several cases with the help of the many Pokémon and people who live in Ryme City."