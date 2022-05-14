Nintendo Switch Getting One of the Best Xbox 360 Games

✖

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting one of the best Xbox 360 games at some point this year. Many are referring to 2022 as a quiet year for the Switch, but the reality is it's a had couple noteworthy releases already, plus Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and more coming later this year. It's not the Switch's greatest year, but it's far from a quiet year. And now Switch users can also anticipate the recent remaster of Alan Wake.

More specifically, publisher Epic Games and developer Remedy Entertainment have announced that Alan Wake Remastered is coming to the Nintendo eShop sometime this fall. Unfortunately, if you prefer your Switch games physical, you're out of luck, as it will be a digital-only release.

Alan Wake hit back in 2010 via developer Remedy Entertainment and Microsoft Game Studios. At the time of release, it was an Xbox 360 exclusive, though it shed this complete exclusivity in 2012 when it came to PC. Nine years after this, a remaster was released complete with both DLC releases. Dubbed Alan Wake Remastered, it was released in October of that year via PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. This is the version coming to Nintendo Switch.

"In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice," reads an official story synopsis about the game. "Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of. Wake is soon forced to question his sanity, as page by page, the story comes true before his eyes: a hostile presence of supernatural darkness is taking over everyone it finds, turning them against him. He has no choice but to confront the forces of darkness armed only with his flashlight, a handgun and what remains of his shredded mind. His nightmarish journey to find answers to the mind-bending mystery he faces will lead him into the terrifying depths of the night."

