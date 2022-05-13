New Nintendo Console Releasing in 2024, Says Analyst

✖

There have been rumors of the next Nintendo console being on the horizon. Many of these rumors have suggested this console will be a direct successor to the Nintendo Switch, but if you know Nintendo, you'll know they rarely take the predictable route, which the Nintendo Switch 2 would be. Whatever the next Nintendo console ends up being, it's apparently not going to release anytime soon, or at least that's what one prominent industry analyst is pitching.

The analyst in question is Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis, who claims that he and his company are forecasting the device to release in 2024. Now, I know what you're thinking: who cares about a prediction? Well, this person and their company get paid for their predictions. In other words, this isn't just some random spitballing. This information would be fed to clients. Interestingly, if this is true, it gives the Switch breathing room to catch the PS2 as the best-selling console of all time.

"Ampere is currently forecasting a next-gen Nintendo device to release in 2024," he said. "By the end of that year Switch is predicted to have sold through 146m units meaning it still has the potential to become the best-selling console ever by the end of its lifetime, selling over 158 million units and overtaking the PlayStation 2."

It goes without saying this, don't take this as a confirmed window because it's not that. It's a prediction. It's an informed prediction, but that's all it is. That said, it sounds accurate, but if the ongoing microchip crisis isn't solved by 2024 then there's a good chance that date will get kicked back further down the road.

