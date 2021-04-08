Nintendo Reportedly Having Major Direct for E3 2021

✖

Nintendo has confirmed its presence at the digital E3 2021 event, and it seems that fans might have a lot to look forward to. According to Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb, Nintendo Switch fans can expect "another full-scale general Direct showcase," which could mean some big surprises are in store. In February, Nintendo offered its first full Direct presentation in more than a year, but that only showcased games releasing through mid-summer. That leaves quite a bit to reveal through the end of the year. With E3 less than two months away, fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to learn more!

Nintendo Switch fans have a lot of questions heading into E3. As of this writing, there has been no information on when Metroid Prime 4 or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will release. However, there are a few first-party games that have been announced for this year, and for 2022. Some of those release dates can be found below:

New Pokemon Snap- April 30th

Miitopia- May 21st

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power- June 4th

Mario Golf: Super Rush- June 25th

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD- July 16th

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl- 2021

Pokemon Legends: Arceus- 2022

Splatoon 3- 2022

That list leaves a lot of room open for more major titles. This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda on NES, and Jeff Grubb seemed to indicate that more re-releases could be on the way this year, as a result. It wouldn't be surprising to see a celebration similar to the one Mario received, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

In addition to more game announcements, it seems likely that E3 will see some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news. There are still two roster slots left in the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC. E3 2019 saw both Hero and Banjo/Kazooie announced for the game, so we could see Nintendo similarly announce two fighters this year, ending things with a bang. Of course, the show could also see more news regarding Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as Nintendo continues to release more content. Last but not least, there's the long-rumored new model for the Nintendo Switch; it's possible that could debut at E3, as well. For now, Nintendo fans will just have to wait patiently to see what happens in June!

Are you getting excited for E3 2021? What do you expect to see Nintendo reveal at the show?