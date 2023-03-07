Nintendo Reveals Its Most Unique Switch Bundle Ever

Nintendo has revealed what is likely the most unique Switch bundle that we have ever seen. For the most part, when Nintendo has released various Switch bundles in the past, it only packs in a single game that is playable on the console. Some of these titles that Nintendo has featured in the past have been Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Party. Rather than including one potential game in its latest Switch release, though, Nintendo is now giving purchasers the chance to choose which title they want to have come with their console.

Releasing later this week on March 10th, Nintendo is letting loose a new Switch bundle that will tie in with "Mario Day". In a general sense, this package is similar to the Super Mario Odyssey bundle that Nintendo previously released as it contains the same colored Joy-Con controllers. What makes this bundle unique, though, is that Nintendo is instead giving fans the option of what game they would like to have included. Specifically, this Switch comes with a redeemable code that will let players select between Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey as their game of choice. This is something that Nintendo has never really done in the past and is very much a welcome inclusion with this Switch.

To make this package even sweeter, Nintendo is also including an additional accessory tied to the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is set to hit theaters in early April. This extra item is merely a set of sticker sheets that feature various characters tied to the animated Mario movie. So while this isn't something that will likely sway a purchasing decision for many, it's still a cool inclusion that Nintendo has thrown in.

Make every day a #MAR10Day with a #NintendoSwitch system bundle that includes Red Joy-Con controllers and your choice of a free Mario full game download!



This bundle will be available starting 3/10 at My Nintendo Store and select retailers:https://t.co/AiRFVDUjaK pic.twitter.com/vQYDi6YdGx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 2, 2023

Perhaps the only downside about this new Nintendo Switch is that the version of the console that is being sold is only the standard model. While many who are looking to buy a Switch at this point are likely more interested in snagging the OLED model, Nintendo is only selling the typical version of its platform in this instance. Still, if you somehow don't own a Switch just yet, this is likely one of the best versions of the console to now look to pick up.

If you're in the market for a Nintendo Switch, are you going to look to snag this upcoming bundle for yourself? And if so, which of the three possible games are you planning to redeem? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.