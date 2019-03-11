Nintendo Switch Mario Day Bundle Includes a Bonus Pin Set

Nintendo’s Mario Day (aka Mar10 Day) promotion kicked off over the weekend with a console bundle deal that offered a Nintendo Switch with your choice of Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $330 (a savings of $30).

However, Walmart has sweetened the deal with a Super Mario pin set that includes one random pin per pack (with a 1:48 chance to get a gold Mario). That bundle is available to order here with free 2-day shipping, but keep in mind that this $299 Nintendo Switch bundle is available with a $35 eShop credit. That’s definitely a better deal unless you really want the pins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the Mario Day $39.99 deals on Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe digital downloads have been exhausted at most places. The one exception appears to be Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which can still be had on Amazon with the discount at the time of writing.

On a related note, you can also get the official Nintendo Switch dock set for $64.99 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping . That price is 28% off list and only a few bucks shy of an all-time low. Adding an extra dock is well worth it if you have multiple TVs in the house and/or travel a lot.

Finally, you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56.99 (19% off) at Walmart with free shipping. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). Needless to say, if you’ve been playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch and wondered how much better the experience would be with the Pro Controller, now would be a good time to find out.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.