Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four Sega Genesis Classics

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can now check out four new Sega Genesis games. The games in question are The Revenge of Shinobi, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Landstalker, and Crusader of Centy. Crusader of Centy might not be super familiar to those that never owned a Sega Genesis, but the 1994 release drew comparisons to Nintendo's Zelda franchise. The action-RPG has been mostly forgotten, but now Nintendo fans can see how the game stacks up to Link's classic 2D adventures. Revenge of Shinobi is also pretty notable, as the game has enemies based on Batman and Spider-Man!

A trailer for these new Sega Genesis games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Four classic SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



☑️ Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

☑️ Crusader of Centy

☑️ Landstalker

☑️ The Revenge of Shinobi pic.twitter.com/Kwr1pybnNY — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 28, 2023

Some of Nintendo Switch Online's retro apps are available to all subscribers, but the Sega Genesis app can only be accessed by those that subscribe to the Expansion Pack. In addition to the Sega Genesis app, the Expansion Pack gives access to apps based on Game Boy Advance and Nintendo 64. Several of the games on the Sega Genesis app are also available through Sega Genesis Classics, which is a compilation that can be purchased on the eShop. However, of the games released today, only Landstalker is included in that collection.

The Sega Genesis once represented Nintendo's greatest competition in the video game industry. The platform performed quite well in North America, where Sega's top-notch advertising department pitched the Genesis as the cool alternative to the Super Nintendo. Things have changed quite a bit since those days, and Nintendo and Sega are a lot closer in the modern era. Sega left the console business in 2001, and since then has brought a lot of its franchises to Nintendo systems. The idea of playing all these Sega Genesis games on a Nintendo system is still a surreal thing to a lot of fans that grew up in the early '90s, but hopefully we'll see a lot more games added to the service in the future!

Are you looking forward to these new Sega Genesis games? Which titles are you still hoping to see added to Nintendo Switch Online? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!