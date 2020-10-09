Nintendo Switch Online Giving Away Free Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Goodies

✖

Nintendo Switch Online is giving away free Super Smash Bros. Ultimate goodies in addition to free NES and SNES games. More specifically, if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber on either Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, you can now cash in on Vault Shopper Set 2 for free. What does this come with? Not much, but it will provide you 3,000 Gold and five tickets. Unfortunately, this is all that it includes.

As for how to redeem it, it's pretty simple. Simply head over to the Nintendo Switch eShop -- the console's digital storefront -- and then find the Nintendo Switch Online section. From here, you should find the freebie located under "Special Offers." And that's it.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional offers for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players on Nintendo Switch Online, but if there's more free content added to this, we will be sure to update the post with whatever is provided.

As for October's free SNES and NES games, they haven't been revealed, and may not be revealed for another week or two. However, what subscribers can claim for free is Super Mario Bros. 35, which takes 2D Mario games from yesteryear and merges it with the battle royal genre.

"Race against time, defeat enemies, and sabotage your opponents in an online battle to be the last Mario standing," reads an official pitch of the game. "Each player is given the same timed stage, but you must defeat enemies to earn extra time and attack your opponents. Don’t forget to pick up some coins on your way—they can be used to get in-game items like power-ups."

H/T, Nintendo Everything.