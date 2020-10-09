Nintendo Switch Getting New Pokemon-Themed Controllers

Hori has pulled back the curtain on a number of new Pokemon-themed controllers slated to release for Nintendo Switch over the next few weeks. No matter how you prefer to control the system, it seems that the peripheral developer has an enticing option, including Split Pad Pro Controllers, Wireless Controllers, Wired Controllers, and a D-Pad Controller. All of these designs have been offered with alternate graphics in the past, but the Pokemon theme should entice those that might have otherwise held off on a purchase. It should be noted that Hori's controllers are all officially-licensed by Nintendo, so buyers won't have to worry about some of the issues that plague third-party peripherals.

The Split Pad Pro Controller comes in two different Pokemon-themed offerings: one with Pikachu and Eevee, and another with just Pikachu. The Split Pad Pro Controller takes the place of the familiar Joy-Cons, adding a bit more bulk. For those that enjoy using the Pro Controller, it's essentially a version of that split in half (hence the name). The Split Pad Pro Controllers retail for $59.99.

The D-Pad Controller looks just like a traditional left Joy-Con, but it replaces the four buttons with a D-Pad. It should be just the thing for those that enjoy 2D fighting games like Street Fighter! It should be noted, however, that the D-Pad Controller works exclusively in handheld mode. This one features a black finish, with yellow lightning bolts and everyone's favorite Electric-Mouse type! The D-Pad Controller will retail for $24.99.

For those looking for a cheaper variation on Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller, the Pikachu Wireless HORIPAD Controller offers a similar experience at a slightly lower price point. For Pokemon fans looking for something a bit more subdued, this one still features Pikachu front and center, but with the rest of the controller mostly black. It does not feature support for Amiibo, and there's no Rumble feature, but it will retail for just $49.99.

Last but not least, there are Wired HORIPAD Controllers for $24.99 each. Players have a bit less room to move around, but it's a cheap option, and it features artwork similar to the Split Pad Pro Controllers. If that's not enough Pokemon goodness, Hori also has a pair of Switch Vault Cases featuring some of the most popular Pokemon for $19.99 each.

