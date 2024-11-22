Nintendo Switch Online New Free Game Is a Game Boy Classic From 1995

The Nintendo Switch Online app on Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED Switch console has been updated with a new and free Game Boy game hailing from 1995. Almost three decades ago, in 1995, the likes of Chrono Trigger, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, Tekken 2, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, Dragon Quest VI, Mega Man 7, Twisted Metal, Star Wars: Dark Forces, Rayman, Mortal Kombat 3, Ristar, Sega Rally Championship, and Panzer Dragoon all released. It wasn’t the most stacked year of the 1990s, but there were some heavy hitters.

What wasn’t getting a ton of love in 1995 though was the Nintendo Game Boy. Despite this, while the SNES was the dominant Nintendo console there were still some notable Game Boy games to buy and play. One example of this is Donkey Kong Land, which actually took 1994’s SNES game, Donkey Kong Country, and condensed its gameplay down to a distilled game that could run on the Game Boy.

The pseudo re-release sold a few million units and earned strong reviews, rendering it one of Nintendo’s bigger successes of the year. It was then followed by a sequel in 1996 called Donkey Kong Land 2, and then another game in 1997, Donkey Kong Land III. Then in 2000, a Game Boy color version of the first game that aimed to be a more faithful recreation of the aforementioned Donkey Kong Country released.

Since then, the series has gone dry, though the games have been re-released on the Nintendo 3DS via the Virtual Console back in 2014. Fast-forward another 10 years and it looks like the games may start migrating to Nintendo Switch via Nintendo Switch Online because the first game has now been added to Nintendo Switch Online as of today.

The 1995 classic returns with 30 brand-new levels and battery-backed saves, among other things. Those unfamiliar with it can read more about it below, courtesy of an official game description from Nintendo.

“Monkey mayhem comes to Game Boy with all new Kong adventures,” reads said description. “Donkey Kong teams up with his sidekick, Diddy Kong, for new adventures and gorilla antics. Facing high-flying pigs, deadly Zingers, and reptilian Kremlings our duo swings back into action! Challenged by incredible perils they clamor their way through the mysterious pirate ship, perils in the snow, an unbelievable aquatic temple, and crazy capers in the sky. Grab a vine and join the thrills in the Land of Kong!”

