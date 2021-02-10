Nintendo Switch Online Reveals February's Free SNES and NES Games

✖

Nintendo Switch Online has revealed February's free SNES and NES games that will be added on February 17. For this month, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on both Switch and Switch Lite can enjoy three new SNES games, but only one NES game. More specifically, starting on the aforementioned date, subscribers will be able to download and play Doomsday Warrior, Pyscho Dream, Prehistorik Man, and Fire 'n Ice. Of course, the former three are SNES joints, while the latter is the single NES game.

While one NES game compared to three SNES games may seem imbalanced, it's because Nintendo has been adding NES games for longer, and as a result, most of the NES games you'd want to play via Nintendo Switch Online have already been added. And as you can see by the SNES games, this is increasingly the case for the SNES as well.

Below, you can check out a new video highlighting the foursome of games, as well as read more about each title:

Four more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 2/17! Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Doomsday Warrior

・Psycho Dream

・Prehistorik Man NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Fire ‘n Ice pic.twitter.com/ObOk5uyw2t — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 10, 2021

Psycho Dream: When Sayaka doesn’t return to reality after entering an immersive virtual world known as a D-Movie, the protagonists, Ryo and Maria, must progress through a terrifying fantasy game called Legend of the Fallen Capital to rescue her and bring her back to reality.

When Sayaka doesn’t return to reality after entering an immersive virtual world known as a D-Movie, the protagonists, Ryo and Maria, must progress through a terrifying fantasy game called Legend of the Fallen Capital to rescue her and bring her back to reality. Doomsday Warrior: It’s the Doomsday Warrior versus the Doom Squad! This action game features an evil sorcerer who has recruited seven warriors to take over Earth. But one of the Doom Squad has resisted the influence and now stands against the rest as the Doomsday Warrior!

Prehistorik Man: Sam the caveman’s quest to save his village begins! Sam lives in a village whose food is stolen by dinosaurs. To get more, Sam must collect bones, which he can then use to buy food. On his way, he’ll need to make use of a variety of weapons, vehicles and attacks, including shouting, to attack all on-screen foes. Can Sam reach the dinosaur graveyard and collect enough bones?

Sam Fire ’n Ice: As Dana, you have been chosen by the Queen of the Winter Fairies to bear the power of ice magic. With it, you must defend your home, Coolmint Island, from the wicked wizard Druidle and his flames!

As always, once these games are made available, they will be permanent additions. Unlike Games With Gold, PlayStation Plus, and other similar services, these don't cycle out every month. Once added, they stay in the growing library and can be played as much as you'd like as long as you maintain an active subscription.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch Online, click here or check out the relevant links below: