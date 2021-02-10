Super Smash Bros. Ultimate May Have Just Deconfirmed Many Fan-Favorite DLC Characters

✖

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate theory making the rounds within the Nintendo and Nintendo Switch communities is bad news, if true, for many fan-favorite characters hoping to be added as a DLC fighter. More specifically, if the theory, which involves a new tournament for the Switch and Switch lite game is true, it means Nintendo isn't adding Halo's Master Chief, Doomguy from Doom, Jonesy from Fortnite, and more.

Last week, Nintendo announced a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament that is for projectile-based fighters, or in other words, fighters that use guns, bows, and other ranged weapons. Why is this relevant? Well, because Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans believe that this may mean that the rest of the DLC characters coming with Fighters Pass Volume 2 won't be projectile-based fighters.

The thinking here is that if projectile-based fighters were still coming, Nintendo would reserve this tournament for later when they are added rather than run it now. Whether this theory has legs, well it depends on who you ask, but fans have used tournaments to narrow down DLC candidates for a while now.

For now, Nintendo has declined to comment on this speculation, and it's unlikely this will change. That said, if this theory is accurate, a lot of characters were just deconfirmed, including many in-demand characters. However, for fans hoping to see Crash Bandicoot, Sora, and others, this could be potentially great news.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the other latest DLC theories -- click here or check out the relevant links below, which also include links to recent and related Nintendo stories: