Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 Games Adding Welcome Quality-of-Life Feature

At some point this month, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will offer subscribers the ability to enjoy games that originally released on the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. We still don’t know exactly how much extra the Expansion Pack will cost players, but Nintendo has offered a new detail about the service, and a quality-of-life addition for users in Europe: the ability to play games in 60HZ. When these games first released in Europe, they were only available in 50HZ, so this should be a welcome change. The announcement was made on Nintendo of Europe’s official Twitter account.

“All Nintendo 64 games included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can be played in 60Hz English language versions. Select games will also have the option to play the original European PAL version with language options,” the official Twitter account reads.

The addition of N64 games to the service was first announced last month as part of a Nintendo Direct presentation. The Expansion Pack will include classic games such as Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and more. Notably, the service will also include games developed by Rare (such as Banjo-Kazooie), despite the fact that the company is currently owned by Microsoft. As with the NES and SNES games available through Nintendo Switch Online, the games will be playable with standard Switch controllers, or with a replica Nintendo 64 controller that will be offered through Nintendo’s online store.

The Nintendo 64 celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, so it stands to reason that a lot of current gamers haven’t had the chance to experience many of the games offered on the system! The Expansion Pack will change that, and the Switch console’s huge install base could mean the biggest audience these titles have ever had. Thanks to this quality-of-life option for Europe, players across the pond will also be able to enjoy these games as they were meant to be played! Many fans expressed concern that the N64 games would be emulated at 50HZ in Europe, but it seems the superior versions of these games will be made available.

