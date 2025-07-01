New Nintendo Switch Online Freebies are Based on One of the Best Video Games Ever

There are several perks available to those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Beyond the obvious ability to play games like Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons with other players, there’s the ability to play games released on classic Nintendo systems. Nintendo will also regularly add exclusive icons based on those older games, allowing players to grab them in exchange for a handful of Platinum points. With a new month upon us, Nintendo has added icons based on two very well-regarded games, one of which happens to be one of the best video games the company has ever released.

This time around, Nintendo Switch Online users can get profile icons based on Super Metroid and Metroid Fusion. The catch this time around is that subscribers must play either game through their corresponding Nintendo Classics app in order for the icons to become available; Super Metroid is playable on the Super Nintendo app, while Metroid Fusion is on the Game Boy Advance app. As is usually the case, subscribers basically just have to launch the software for these profile icons to unlock. There’s no time limit, so as long as the game is booted up, users can go claim the new profile icons. The whole thing is very easy.

the super metroid and metroid fusion icons are available now through august 4th at 17:59 pt

If you’ve never played Super Metroid before, this might be the perfect excuse to do so. Released on the Super Nintendo back in 1994, Super Metroid is often hailed as one of the best games on the system, and one of the best games of all-time. The third entry in the series took full advantage of the jump in hardware from previous entries on NES and Game Boy, with gorgeous visuals and a creepy atmosphere. While Metroid Fusion is also an enjoyable game (and a direct sequel to Super Metroid), the SNES title is still one of the best entries in the series, alongside Metroid Prime and Metroid Dread.

Nintendo has added six profile icons for each game, all of which are based on key art, rather than actual sprites (which we do see sometimes). Icons cost 10 Platinum points each, but users are given 50 of these points just for launching the corresponding software. The Super Metroid icons feature two different takes on Samus, alongside a Metroid, Ridley, Kraid, and an Etecoon, the creatures that help teach Samus how to wall jump in the game. For Metroid Fusion, profile icons include two takes on Samus, as well as some of the game’s enemies.

This year should be a big one for fans of the Metroid series, as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will finally be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. As of this writing, Nintendo has not revealed any details about the game’s release date, but it’s possible we could learn more following the release of Donkey Kong Bananza in a few short weeks.

