Nintendo Switch Online Lets Subscribers Play Zelda Spin-Off for Free

As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online members are occasionally treated to free game trials. A trial for Star Wars: Republic Commando just came to an end, and Nintendo seems to have strategically selected a spin-off of the Zelda series for the next one. Starting on May 1st at 10 a.m. PT, subscribers can download Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda. The trial will last through May 7th at 11:59 p.m. PT, so users will have about a week to decide if they want to purchase the full game!

Nintendo's announcement about the trial can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

As an added bonus, you can also purchase Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda and related DLC for 50% off. Act fast—this sale ends May 14 at 11:59pm PT. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2023

Nintendo Switch Online trials are available to all subscribers, regardless of whether they have the Expansion Pack tier. Players will be given access to the full game, so some might even have time to finish it before the trial comes to an end! During the trial, Cadence of Hyrule will also receive a hefty 50% discount. The discount will be live through May 14th at 11:59 p.m. PT, and all save data from the trial will transfer over to the purchased version. The game's DLC will also be discounted.

Cadence of Hyrule is pretty different from traditional Zelda games! The title is actually a follow-up to Crypt of the NecroDancer, featuring the same rhythm-based gameplay. However, it also features music, characters, and themes from the Zelda franchise. The result is a unique mash-up, and one that might not appeal to players looking for a more traditional Zelda experience. That makes it the perfect candidate for this type of trial, as players can get a good feel for the game before committing to a purchase. With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom set to release on May 12th, the timing for this trial couldn't be better; it could help to tide fans over as they wait patiently for the Breath of the Wild sequel!

