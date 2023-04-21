Classic Star Wars Game Can Be Played for Free

A classic Star Wars game is currently available to play for free, but only for a limited time. The game in question is free-to-play between now and April 26, which isn't very long, however, the game in question also is only nine to ten hours long, so while it's a small window it's plenty enough time to check out and beat the game. As for the game, it was developed by LucasArts and was actually an Xbox exclusive when it was released in 2005. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Star Wars: Republic Commando.

What's the catch? The catch is this offer is limited to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The remaster of the classic -- which is the version in question -- came to not just Nintendo Switch, but PS4 in 2021. This offer does not extended to PS4 users in any capacity though, and it doesn't even extend to all Switch users, just Switch Online subscribers. And only until April 26. After this date, you will need to fork over money like everyone else to buy and play the game. However, during this window, it's on sale for 50 percent off, which knocks it down to $7.49 from its normal asking price of $14.99.

"Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy," reads an official blurb about the game. "As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. You are their leader. They are your weapon."

For more coverage on all things Star Wars as it relates to gaming, and for more coverage on all things gaming in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals like this one -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you remember playing this classic Star Wars game back in the day?