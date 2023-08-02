All the Legend of Zelda Games on Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda franchise is one of Nintendo's biggest, and has been a staple of the company's consoles and handhelds since 1986. The Nintendo Switch era has been a good one for fans of the series, as the platform has played host to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, which are widely considered two of the very best games in the series. While that would be exciting enough on its own, Nintendo has also made a majority of the games in the series available on the system. Nintendo has done an excellent job allowing Switch owners the chance to play a majority of games in the series, but there are still some notable Zelda adventures missing from the system. Most notably, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are both absent, despite receiving HD remasters on Wii U. Fans have been begging to see the remasters brought to Switch for years now, and there have been rumors that it could happen in the future. For now, Zelda fans will just have to settle for all the other options on the system! Keep reading to see every Zelda game on Nintendo Switch!

The Legend of Zelda and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 1986, 1987 Switch availability: Nintendo Switch Online NES app Originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System, The Legend of Zelda is one of the most influential video games of all-time, and continues to inspire modern games in the series. Like Breath of the Wild decades later, the game threw players into the world of Hyrule with little in the way of guidance, forcing them to figure things out on their own. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link was a radical departure from the original game, and is often considered one of the most challenging games in the series.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 1991 Switch availability: Nintendo Switch Online SNES app In the Super Nintendo era, Nintendo went back to basics, dropping Zelda II's sidescrolling and returning to the overhead perspective from the original game. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past took everything that worked in the first game and improved on it. The game quickly earned a reputation as one of the best on the SNES, and is even considered one of the best games of all-time.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 1993 Switch availability: Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy app, eShop (remake) The first Zelda game released for a handheld system, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening faithfully replicated the gameplay the series was known for, while also offering a brand-new experience. A DX version was released for the Game Boy Color in 1998, adding color graphics and a new dungeon. That version is available through Nintendo Switch Online's Game Boy app. Prior to the Game Boy app's existence, a remake of Link's Awakening was developed by Grezzo and released on Nintendo Switch. This version features enhanced graphics, new quality-of-life improvements, and new Chamber Stones, which allow players to create their own dungeons.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 1998 Switch availability: Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack N64 app The Nintendo 64 era saw Zelda brought into 3D for the first time with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The game featured a number of elements popularized by past entries, while bringing the series firmly into the modern era. The game's release inspired decades of debate about whether it was superior to A Link to the Past, and like the SNES classic, Ocarina remains one of the most acclaimed games in the series.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 2000 Switch availability: Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack N64 app Releasing just two years after Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask featured similar gameplay to its predecessor, though the games are significantly different. Majora's Mask was much darker in tone, and featured some controversial mechanics, including a gameplay cycle where players were forced to reverse time to prevent the world of Termina from being destroyed by a falling moon. That hook has made Majora's Mask one of the most truly unique titles in the series!

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Oracle of Seasons (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 2001 Switch availability: Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy App Released at a time when dual Game Boy versions were all the rage, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Ages are unique in that they're actually two totally different games. The games give Link the ability to control time and the seasons, respectively. After completing either game, players can then make the second one a sequel, and will receive different elements and a different final boss as a result.

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 2004 Switch availability: Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack GBA app In The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Link gained the ability to shrink in size thanks to a talking cap named Ezlo. The shrinking mechanic offered interesting new places for players to explore, and a new species to interact with, known as the Picori. The game is chronologically one of the earliest games in the series, taking place prior to the the debut of Ganon. As such, Link finds himself clashing instead with Vaati, who first appeared in the Four Swords games.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 2011 Nintendo Switch availability: eShop Originally released on Nintendo Wii, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword takes place prior to every game in the series. Detailing the origin of the Master Sword, Skyward Sword takes place in an area known as Skyloft. Releasing late in the lifespan of the Wii, the game relied heavily on the system's motion controls. The Switch version allows players to use this mechanic once again via the Joy-Cons in TV mode, or take advantage of a new control option that was added.

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 2014 Switch availability: eShop Technically speaking, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition is a Zelda spin-off, rather than an actual entry in the series. As such, newcomers should not expect the game to play like a traditional Zelda; instead, the game is much closer to the Dynasty Warriors franchise, which was also developed by Koei Tecmo. However, hardcore Zelda fans should find lots to enjoy, as the game allows players to choose between a number of side characters spanning the history of the series, as well as different versions of Link.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 2017 Nintendo Switch availability: eShop Launching alongside the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild quickly proved to be one of the console's defining games. Breath of the Wild called back to the original NES Zelda, throwing players into a big world with little in the way of guidance early on. More than six years after its release, Breath of the Wild is still considered one of the console's best games, and one of the crown jewels of the Zelda series.

Cadence of Hyrule (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 2019 Nintendo Switch availability: eShop Like Hyrule Warriors, Cadence of Hyrule isn't technically a Zelda game, offering gameplay similar to a totally different franchise. Developed by Brace Yourself Games, Cadence of Hyrule features gameplay based on the team's Crypt of the NecroDancer. There are still lots of elements that should be familiar to Zelda fans, and the top-down perspective makes it look and feel a lot like A Link to the Past. Those on the fence about the game can check out a demo on the eShop.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 2020 Nintendo Switch availability: eShop While the first Hyrule Warriors featured content spanning the series, Age of Calamity is centered completely on Breath of the Wild. Age of Calamity's cast of playable characters includes those versions of Link and Zelda, the Champions of Hyrule, and a number of other familiar faces from Breath of the Wild. In addition to the playable cast, the game does an excellent job mimicking the art style of Breath of the Wild, and even features items pulled from the game. It's worth noting that Age of Calamity takes place in an alternate history, however, so the game's events don't have any real impact on Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released: 2023 Nintendo Switch availability: eShop The long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom might actually offer a superior experience. Nintendo improved on nearly every aspect of the game, while adding new mechanics and new locations to explore. Since the game's release, creative players have been using the game's Ultra Hand and Fuse abilities to come up with incredible combinations to complete the game's puzzles.