Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Pokemon Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers got some free Pokemon accessories for their accounts recently, and just a couple of days later, Nintendo is offering even more, but only for a limited time. These free Pokemon goodies consist of different Nintendo Switch Online icons meant to commemorate different characters and Pokemon from the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, but like the first wave of them, they'll only be around for a short amount of time before another wave takes their place.

If you've already started playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokemon icons given away to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers this time should look pretty familiar. This wave includes characters Arven, Nemona, Penny, and Jacq as well as the Pokemon Armarogue, Ceruledge, Lechonk, Smoliv, Fidough, and Pawmi.

Each one of these icons costs 10 Platinum Points which technically means that there is a cost associated to them, but these are the points that are much more common compared to their Gold Point counterparts. These are the ones earned by doing things that you would've been doing anyway like playing games and completing special offers from Nintendo, so if you've been a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber for a while now, you've likely got quite a few of these saved up.

The catch with these is that, like the last wave, they'll only be around for a while. They rotate out weekly on Thursdays, so you'll have just a few days now to get as many of these as you want. After that, we'll see a new wave take their place. The Nintendo Switch Online icons for the new starter Pokemon, however, will be around until the whole event ends on December 25th, so you'll have until then to get icons for Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Even if you think you may not need them right away, it's best to go ahead and claim these now before they go away. For more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news, you can check out our full review here as well as some of our additional coverage below: