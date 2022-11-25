Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Launch First Raid Event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can already take part in the first event shared between the games with a special Tera Raid Battle underway now. The first of its kind, this Tera Raid Battle tasks players with fighting special Eevee that'll be appearing more frequently throughout the course of the event. While the Eevee themselves don't change their types, they'll be outfitted with different "Tera Types" so that players can go ahead and get a head start on whatever Eevee evolution they're planning on getting.

This first Tera Raid Battle event was announced some time ago, but given that Tera Raids weren't even a thing before the game came out, this event's likely snuck up on Scarlet and Violet players. To participate, all you have to do is seek out different Tera Raid Crystals and challenge the Pokemon within to see if it's one of the special Tera Type Eevee that are more common now.

"During this event, Eevee will be appearing more frequently in Tera Raid Battles, and they will have various Tera Types," a preview of this Pokemon event said. "Team up with family, friends, and Trainers around the world to see what kind of Eevee you can find, or try to get one with your preferred Tera Type!"

While there's a bit of guesswork involved with this since you won't know for sure what Tera Raids hold Eevee within, you can always check the crystal to see if it's an Eevee or not and then back out to head to the next one if it's not an Eevee or the Tera Type you're looking for. Given how mobile players are on their Ride Pokemon, it won't take long to check off multiple Tera Raid Crystals and find an Eevee you're looking for.

From Friday, November 25, to Sunday, November 27, 2022, you can encounter Eevee with various Tera Types in the first Tera Raid Battle event—the Eevee Spotlight!



This Eevee event is just a precursor to the first major Tera Raid event, however. That one will start on December 1st whenever Charizard is added to the game as a 7-Star Raid. Details on that are slim at this time beyond knowing that Charizard will be a Dragon Tera Type Pokemon, though expect to see strategies and more shared from us and others once the event gets underway.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Eevee event is live now until November 27th.