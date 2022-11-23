Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Change Tera Types

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can change their Pokemon's Tera Types, but it will take a bit of work. Every Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a Tera Type, which determines what single type the Pokemon transforms into when it Terastallizes. Tera Types are determined by the individual Pokemon, with most Pokemon having a Tera Type that matches one of its normal types (i.e., most Pikachu in the game will have an Electric Tera Type) and some Pokemon having a Tera Type that is extremely different than their normal Tera Type (i.e, a Pikachu with the Flying Tera Type.) Considering that Pokemon have boosted attack power in their Tera Type while Terastallized, it adds a new layer of strategy to battles when choosing when to Terastallize and what Pokemon to Terastallize.

Players can choose to change a Pokemon's Tera Type, although it's not something they can do easily. In order to change the Tera Type of a Pokemon, they'll first need to collect Tera Shards. Tera Shards are rare items that can be found either randomly throughout the world or as rewards for completing Tera Raids. Each Tera Type has its own kind of shard (i.e., Fighting Tera Shards, Dark Tera Shards) and a player will need to collect 50 Tera Shards of the specific type they want their Pokemon to Terastallize into in order to change that Pokemon's Tera Type. It's recommended that players simply grind through Tera Raids of the type of Tera Shards they want to collect in order to collect Tera Shards in a somewhat expedient fashion.

Once they've collected 50 Tera Shards, they can head over to the Treasure Eatery Restaurant and speak to an NPC who can change a Pokemon's Tera Type.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now for the Nintendo Switch.