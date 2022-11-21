Nintendo Switch Online Makes New Pokemon Goodies Available

To coincide with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo is giving Nintendo Switch Online members some new freebies tied to the franchise. Outside of giving subscribers an extensive catalog of retro games to access through Switch Online, Nintendo often gives out some other goodies to those who the service. Now Switch Online members will be able to snag a number of different Pokemon-related icons.

Starting this week and extending through December 25th, Nintendo is making various icons associated with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet available through the "Missions & Rewards" section of Switch Online. Currently, three of these icons are available to earn at this very moment as part of Wave 1 and feature the new starter Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet. Wave 2 will then begin on November 24th with the addition of two new icons and will be followed by Wave 3 a week later. Waves 4 and 5 will then continue on this weekly cadence leading up to December 25th with the promotion will come to a close.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can now redeem their #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect icons from #PokemonScarletViolet. Icon elements will be refreshed each week until 12/25 at 5PM PT. Games sold separately unless otherwise noted.



Learn more: https://t.co/tGQHUvNyIn pic.twitter.com/zFU0yew8Mw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 18, 2022

As a whole, game icons are something that Nintendo has started to give out a whole lot more via Nintendo Switch Online over the past year or so. And while some of these icons have been tied to older Nintendo franchises or games, it's cool to see that the Japanese game publisher has been able to make this month's rotation line up with Scarlet and Violet.

Per usual, it's worth stressing that if you want to get any of these Pokemon icons for yourself, you'll have to technically buy them with Platinum Points. Although this means that the icons aren't technically "free", Platinum Points are acquired by simply completing missions that Nintendo Switch Online offers. These missions are often quite simple, though, which means it shouldn't take much for you to earn this currency and cash it in on the Scarlet and Violet user icons.

Are you going to look to get these Pokemon icons for yourself through Nintendo Switch Online? And what type of additional goodies are you hoping to see land on the service down the road? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.