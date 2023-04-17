Star Wars Battlefront 3 Update Is Painful for Fans

According to a current Naughty Dog developer, who used to wok at EA, Star Wars Battlefront 3 was was pretty far into development before EA cancelled it. The painful update for Star Wars fans comes, more specifically, the way of Michael Barclay, a lead designer at Naughty Dog who worked at Free Radical Design between 2007 and 2009 as a level designer. In case it's not clear, this story is not referring to a follow-up to 2017's Star Wars Battlefront II, but 2005's Star Wars Battlefront II. For what it's worth, we heard a follow-up to 2017's game met a similar fate, but that's not what this is in reference to.

That established, Barclay shared on Twitter the game "was going to be legit incredible" and was "cancelled two yards from the finish line." In other words, it was almost out. To this end, Barclay notes "gamers don't know where they were robbed of."

"I feel like it's been long enough now to come out and say Star Wars Battlefront III was going to be legit incredible and the fact it got cancelled two yards from the finish line is an absolute crime. Gamers don't know what they were robbed of," said Barclay.

I feel like it’s been long enough now to come out and say Star Wars Battlefront III was gonnae be legit incredible and the fact it got cancelled 2 yards from the finish line is an absolute crime. Gamers don’t know what they were robbed of. https://t.co/zZUu8JR3iV — Michael Barclay (@MotleyGrue) April 16, 2023

Now, it's worth noting that Barclay was obviously a developer on the game, so take his tease about how incredible it was with a grain of salt. That said, there's been rumblings echoing the same thing over the years, which begs the questoin: why the heck was it cancelled?

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.

As for the future of the Star Wars Battlefront series, we don't know. The latest reports about it have suggested it's on ice, but it will inevitably come off this ice as it's too popular to keep dormant for too long. That said, when this will happens, who knows. It probably won't be this generation unless it's going to come from a different studio than DICE, who continues to focus on Battlefield.