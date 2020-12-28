Nintendo Switch Online Announces Surprising Free Game Trial

✖

As part of the program, Nintendo Switch Online frequently gives subscribers full access to a video game for a limited time. Typically, these take the form of first-party offerings like Pokken Tournament DX, but this time around, Nintendo has selected a very interesting third-party option: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled! Starting on December 30th at 11 a.m. PT, subscribers will be able to access the complete game, including its local and online multiplayer modes. For those that just got a Nintendo Switch for the holidays, it's the perfect opportunity to check out a game that might have flown under the radar!

The announcement Tweet from Nintendo can be found embedded below.

As far as free game trials go, this one is surprising to say the least! Published by Activision, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is the kind of title that a lot of Nintendo fans could be forgiven for missing out on the first time around. After all, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the system's biggest sellers, and genre fans might not have felt the need to look into a different kart racing game, as a result. However, Nitro-Fueled is a pretty strong offering for fans of the genre, and one that released to strong reviews.

It will be interesting to see if this trial means that more Crash Bandicoot content is on the way to Nintendo Switch. While fans of the character can currently check out Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, the character's most recent outing, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, has not been made available on Nintendo Switch. Rumors regarding a Switch release have been floating around for a few months now, but nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing. A free game trial might not necessarily mean anything, but it is interesting to see Nintendo working directly with Activision to promote one of the publisher's titles!

The free trial for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will last through January 5th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Do you plan on checking out the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled trial? Do you think this is a strange pick for Nintendo Switch Online?