Nintendo Switch Owners are Loving Pokken Tournament DX's Free Trial

At the moment, Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers can play Pokken Tournament DX for free thanks to a new trial. The Pokemon fighting game originally released on Wii U, before getting ported to Switch. The title has seen a large increase in attention thanks to the trial, and it seems that Nintendo's goal of selling players on the game just might have succeeded. Fortunately, the game just received a price drop on the eShop, where Pokken Tournament DX can now be purchased for $41.99, as opposed to the normal $59.99. On social media, new fans shared their impressions of the game, and their desire to keep playing after the trial's end.

