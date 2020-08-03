Nintendo Switch Owners are Loving Pokken Tournament DX's Free Trial
At the moment, Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers can play Pokken Tournament DX for free thanks to a new trial. The Pokemon fighting game originally released on Wii U, before getting ported to Switch. The title has seen a large increase in attention thanks to the trial, and it seems that Nintendo's goal of selling players on the game just might have succeeded. Fortunately, the game just received a price drop on the eShop, where Pokken Tournament DX can now be purchased for $41.99, as opposed to the normal $59.99. On social media, new fans shared their impressions of the game, and their desire to keep playing after the trial's end.
Guess the trial worked!
I definitely wanna keep Pokken, I think— Burly♥︎Burly(Commissions closed!) (@Burlee_Girlee) August 3, 2020
It's a good thing the game is also on sale.
I only have less than two days to enjoy this!!! 😭— Phil says #BlackLivesMatter (@PaddletailPhil) August 3, 2020
Never too late to discover a good game!
i'll probably end up buying pokken tournament dx this is mad fun— List🍁 (@listlessoul) August 2, 2020
All it took was a trial.
Guys… I think I like Pokken— Colin O'Donnell (@MeteorColin) August 2, 2020
There's a trial! Go play it!
WHY DID NO ONE TELL ME THERE'S A GAME TRIAL FOR POKKEN TOURNMENT DX RN HELLO????— Damn. (@GeeseRandomly) August 2, 2020
Seems a lot of people did!
pokken is fun, dunno why I slept on this game for so long— Blue! (@Apple_Pecan) August 2, 2020
The trial definitely seems like a win for Nintendo.
Decidueye and Garchomp are the ones who felt the most comfortable for me to use, so I guess those’re the mains at this point.— Athena’s name is magic (@pichuJC) August 1, 2020
Not everyone plans on sticking with it, though.
So I'll probably never play the game again— That Ravioli Guy #BLM (@Ravioli_Dude) August 2, 2020
