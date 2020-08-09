Crash Bandicoot 4 Website Leaks Possible Nintendo Switch Version

✖

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has not been announced for the Nintendo Switch, but an interesting leak has given fans of the console new hope. Twitter user @SunwerPrower discovered that the source code for the game's official website has the Nintendo Switch listed under the platform category. However, the website itself only lists PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as platforms. It's entirely possible that this was some kind of mistake, but it could also be indicative of future plans for Activision and Toys for Bob. An image of the site's source code can be found in the Tweet below.

Dentro de la página de Crash Bandicoot 4, se encuentra un pequeño vestigio de Switch. Más en concreto se trata de un script que incluye el elemento "Nintendo Switch". Éste componente es quien nutre el menú de opciones de plataformas. Pueden comprobarlo ustedes mismos. pic.twitter.com/oTMtBno1ZV — Sunwer 🦊 La Guarida del Zorro 🏳️‍🌈 (@SunwerPrower) August 7, 2020

A Nintendo Switch version of the game would not be all that surprising. After all, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled both have been released on the system. In the case of N. Sane Trilogy, the compilation appeared on the system a year after it released on PlayStation 4. Toys for Bob also developed Spyro Reignited Trilogy, another title that appeared on Switch significantly after other platforms. It seems that a later release on Switch would be in keeping with the developer's past efforts!

Crash Bandicoot 4 is the first wholly new platforming game starring the character since 2008's Crash: Mind over Mutant. The last few years have seen the character star in enhanced ports and compilations, leading to a resurgence in popularity. Both N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled have performed well on the Switch platform, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Activision bring Crash Bandicoot 4 to Nintendo's console, as well. For now, however, fans will just have to wait for some kind of official announcement!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

