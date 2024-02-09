Nintendo Switch Online Users Have Final Chance at Free Legend of Zelda Download

Nintendo Switch Online users have one final chance to nab a free Legend of Zelda download or, more specifically, a free download for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. TOTK has been out on Nintendo Switch for roughly nine months. Despite this, many Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users continue to play the action-adventure game. Part of this is due to how much content Nintendo packed into the game, but it's also because it is one of the best games ever released on the Nintendo Switch. It's a favorite Nintendo Switch game of many. To this end, if you're a fan of Tears of the Kingdom or Zelda in general, then you're not going to want to miss the latest free Nintendo Switch Online download.

Right now, and until February 15, the final wave of Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch Online profile icons are available. This is the final announced wave. Additional waves could return down the line, as we've seen happen a couple times since the first wave when the game was released, but there is not guarantee of this, especially with the Nintendo Switch Online about to enter its sunset years. In other words, this may be your final chance to get some Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom profile icons.

Unfortunately, if you do not have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can't redeem these freebies to begin with. In addition to an active subscription, you will also need to fork over five to ten Platinum Points per icon. Once claimed though they are yours to keep, regardless of whether you maintain an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Below, you can check out the icons for yourself.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Within the current cycle, this is the fourth wave of icons, with the first beginning last month. That said, in total, this is now the third cycle, with one happening previously last summer and another right at the game's launch last spring. Unfortunately, if you missed out on these icons, there is no way to remedy this. Once each wave is complete, the icons are gone, and they very rarely return via future waves.

