Nintendo Switch Deal Makes $30 Fan-Favorite Game Just $3

A fan-favorite Nintendo Switch game that normally costs Switch users $30 is on sale for just $3, but only for a limited time. More specifically, only until February 8. After this, the 90 percent discount will expire and the game will revert back to its normal price until it goes on sale again. When this will happen, is anyone's best guess. The game in question hails from 2021 and was made by Zoink and Thunderful. Meanwhile, EA served as the publisher.

On Metacritic, the game boasts a score of 80, which is a very solid score, but on Steam the game is rated even higher by users. There's been 2,746 user reviews for the game since its release. 90 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game a very positive rating. Suffice to say, it's a bit of a fan favorite. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Lost in Random.

"Play the odds in Lost in Random, a gothic-fairy-tale-inspired action-adventure where every citizen's fate is determined by the roll of a dice," reads an official description of the game. "Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into 6 shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you'll join Even, a penniless girl who's down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message."

The game's official description continues: "Walk Random's mysterious cobbled streets, meet its unpredictable residents, and take on courageous quests. Engage in fearsome battles with a unique blend of tactical combat, card collection, and explosive dice gameplay. It's time to adapt or perish as you battle inside giant board game arenas that change with every dice throw! Learn how to tip the odds in your favor, and dive into a dark wonderland where only the brave survive."

"Lost in Random is a hidden gem. It unfortunately didn't get nearly as much attention as it deserves, considering the quality of the game, but there's a lot on offer here," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. "The game uses a very Tim Burton-esque aesthetic to effectively present the dystopian world of Random, where every citizen's fate is determined by a single roll of a six-sided die. The game world is full of weird and ridiculous characters, all with high quality voice acting and surprisingly good writing."

If you decide to check out Lost in Random on Nintendo Switch now that it is dirt cheap on the Nintendo eShop, you will be treated to a game that is about 12-17 hours long, with variation dependent on your skill level, your playstyle, and how much of game's content you want to experience. Unfortunately, if you want to experience the game with someone else -- whether via co-op or multiplayer -- there is no such option.