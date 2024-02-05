GameStop Has Some Nintendo Switch Games Available for $2

GameStop has a couple of Nintendo Switch games available for the price of a candy bar right now. What is the catch? There is none. Both deals are for new copies of each game, not pre-owned copies like many of the cheapest deals on GameStop. Both also offer shipping and in-store pick up. The only catch -- if you can even call it that -- is that each deal is presumably only available for a limited time, but if this is the case, the window of opportunity is not disclosed.

What are the two mystery Nintendo Switch games? Well, one of is Call of Juarez: Gunslinger a 2013 game from Ubisoft and Techland before it went on to make Dying Light. While the first person-shooter western released in 2013, it did not actually come to Nintendo Switch until 2019. According to Ubisoft, the game was a commercial success and as you may know, over the years it developed into a bit of a cult classic.

The second game is Wolfenstein: Youngblood from Bethesda, MachineGames, and Arkane Lyon. Unlike Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, this 2019 release did not perform well commercially and was a flop critically as well. In fact, its terrible reception may have put the series on ice altogether. That said, if you are a fan of the first-person shooter series and never checked it out, it may finally be worth doing when the entry free is practically free.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

About: "From the dust of a gold mine to the dirt of a saloon, Call of Juarez Gunslinger is a real homage to the Wild West tales. Live the epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West's most notorious outlaws. Blurring the lines between man and myth, this adventure made of memorable encounters unveils the untold truth behind some of the greatest legends of the Old West." [LINK]

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

About: "Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure. Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ's twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action. Team up with a friend or play alone. Level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, gadgets, cosmetics, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance. Wolfenstein: Youngblood features the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date. From a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs, plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime." [LINK]