Nintendo Switch Pro Reportedly Releasing This Year With Big Feature Missing

According to a new rumor, the Nintendo Switch Pro — or whatever the more powerful Nintendo Switch that Nintendo inevitable releases winds up being called — will indeed release this year, which some previous reports and industry analysts have echoed. That said, it may not be the upgrade many are hoping for, because according to the same rumor, it will release this year without 4K gaming capabilities. This means not only will it be considerably behind the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but behind the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

The new rumor comes way of Clien (via Metro), which claims that the new, revised version of the Nintendo Switch will come packing the Nvidia’s Volta architecture as its GPU. In other words, Nintendo is leaving behind the Tegra X1 and is reportedly working with Nvidia to create a custom processor. However, apparently none of this has been finalized, and the console is currently behind schedule, which may lead to it missing its release window of this year that it’s allegedly targeting.

That said, while Nintendo is looking at a meaty upgrade for the Switch’s processor, the rumor warns that this won’t translate to a major increase in performance, and that 4K gaming will not be possible at all. However, what’s odd about this is then why is Nintendo investing so much into a new processor if not to get a big bump in performance? Whatever the case, the rumor also mentioned an improved battery, which the Nintendo Switch is in desperate need of.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt. For one, Nintendo hasn’t even announced a more powerful Nintendo Switch yet, and two, this isn’t the greatest, most trusted source. However, it’s information that’s making the rounds in the Nintendo community.

