Nintendo Switch Pro, Zelda, Smash Bros, Mario Kart, and More Trend on Twitter Following Direct Announcement

This morning, Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct is going down tomorrow. The first Direct in well over a year will be 50 minutes long and focus on games already out -- like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- and games releasing in the first half of this year. Despite this disclaimer, Nintendo fans are going wild with speculation about the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, Mario Kart 9, and more.

Right now, it's unclear how strictly Nintendo is going to follow the aforementioned parameters that it provided when it made the announcement. If it's following these parameters completely, then just about everything above won't be present.

What we can probably safely anticipate is the reveal of a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character, which may end up being Crash Bandicoot. What's also a possibly safe bet is word of a collection in the vein of Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Zelda, and not just because of the new rumors, but because the series' 35-year anniversary is happening this month.

For now, like Nintendo fans, all we can do is speculate, and unfortunately, that's all we will have until 5 p.m. EST tomorrow.