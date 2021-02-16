Nintendo Switch Pro, Zelda, Smash Bros, Mario Kart, and More Trend on Twitter Following Direct Announcement
This morning, Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct is going down tomorrow. The first Direct in well over a year will be 50 minutes long and focus on games already out -- like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- and games releasing in the first half of this year. Despite this disclaimer, Nintendo fans are going wild with speculation about the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, Mario Kart 9, and more.
Right now, it's unclear how strictly Nintendo is going to follow the aforementioned parameters that it provided when it made the announcement. If it's following these parameters completely, then just about everything above won't be present.
What we can probably safely anticipate is the reveal of a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character, which may end up being Crash Bandicoot. What's also a possibly safe bet is word of a collection in the vein of Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Zelda, and not just because of the new rumors, but because the series' 35-year anniversary is happening this month.
For now, like Nintendo fans, all we can do is speculate, and unfortunately, that's all we will have until 5 p.m. EST tomorrow.
Biggest Nintendo Direct Yet
500+ days in the making
A new Smash character
Possible Zelda news
A entire 6 months worth of potential surprises
This has the makings to be the most legendary Direct of all time— Colin (@IntroSpecktive) February 16, 2021
What We Won't See
What WONT be shown tomorrow. Switch Pro. Metroid Prime 4. Sora in Smash Bros. That forgotten Nintendo IP you keep secretly hoping will get a revival. Call of Duty.— Victor Von Doom, PhD (@DoomAssistMe) February 16, 2021
Nintendo Switch Pro Announcement Inbound?
I also think that the switch pro will be announced tomorrow.
and yes that means I think that it'll be a release early this year.— Shesez (@BoundaryBreak) February 16, 2021
Zelda Collection?
Sure would be nice if Nintendo put together a Zelda 35th Anniversary Spectacular like they did for Mario last year. Compilations of old games for the Switch, Breath of the Wild 2, and of course, Zelda Fortnite— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 16, 2021
Is It Finally Time for a New Mario Kart?
all i want from nintendo direct is mario kart 9. please. i gotta have my fix— belle 🌙 (@labyrinthoclock) February 16, 2021
Don't Expect Pokemon News...
Gen 4 trending with Nintendo Direct, so I just want to temper expectations by saying
A) we don’t know if gen 4 remakes exist
B) there may not be any new pokemon in the direct since they may want to save new pokemon for next week’s pokemon day- a day about announcing new pokemon— TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) February 16, 2021
This Bayonetta Fan Knows
Me heading up to the Direct knowing very well that Bayonetta 3 won't be there. pic.twitter.com/22yUra7L1t— Jenny G. (@jennygaia00) February 16, 2021
Metroid Fans Are Also Learning
Me watching the Nintendo Direct when they completely ignore Metroid Prime 4 again.February 16, 2021
Expectations Are Too High
I think we’re getting our Direct expectations too high, this is Nintendo we’re talking about. “Switch Pro” is going to be a paid firmware upgrade that brings the UI back to the Wii U/3DS standard and gives you the privilege of purchasing more themes and NES/SNES only VC games.— Giant Mech Eyepatch Technician (@_Luxin) February 16, 2021
Tomorrow Could be a Rowdy Day on Nintendo Twitter
Nintendo fans after they don't give a release date for Bayonetta 3, Metroid prime 4, Half life 3, Silksong, Big chungus simulator, Breath of the wild 2, Princess peach sex simulator and Mario kart 9 during the nintendo direct pic.twitter.com/WgHcPy98N5— This is a certified hood classic (@VG_champion) February 16, 2021