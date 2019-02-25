Former ‘Scalebound’ Producer “Highly Doubts” It Has Been Revived On Nintendo Switch

Earlier this month, a report from Nintendo Insider surfaced that claimed that Scalebound, the Xbox One exclusive from PlatinumGames that was cancelled back in 2017, was being resurrected as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

The report always seemed a bit dubious, but now looks even more so thanks to some recent comments from the game’s former producer.

Not long after the report started to gain steam, Jean Pierre Kellams, who was the lead producer on the project, chimed in revealing that he “highly doubts” the game has been revived as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Shit. I don’t know. I don’t work there anymore and haven’t talked to anyone about it, but I’d highly doubt this is a thing. //t.co/lM1iypFzwy — JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) February 18, 2019

Interacting with repliers, Kellams agreed that not only would IP ownership be a considerable hurdle, but the hardware differences as well. Further, it’s not like Scalebound is an established or beloved IP, so why revive it when you can just make a new game from its DNA?

Me too. That and hardware differences. At that point, it makes more sense to just make a brand new game. It’s not like Scalebound was a beloved IP. It never got a chance to be that. //t.co/K9My9eYPhz — JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) February 18, 2019

Of course, as Kellams states from the jump, he doesn’t work at PlatinumGames anymore and he hasn’t talked to anyone there about the project recently, so it’s possible he’s out of the know, though I’d find this hard to believe.

Who knows. Is it possible Scalebound has been revived as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Sure, but right now there isn’t a ton of evidence that suggests that is the case, and a lot of factors that suggest the opposite in fact.

If I was a betting man, I’d say Scalebound is surely still very much in the grave, and I don’t think that will ever change. That said, I hope I’m wrong, because it looked neat underneath all of its jank.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is Scalebound dead or is it being revived as a Nintendo Switch game?

