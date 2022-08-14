Nintendo Switch Sports Secret Brings Back a Wii Sports Legend

Nintendo Switch Sports owners beware – there's a new contender in the game who's ready to take you on in a number of different activities. That new challenger is Matt, a character who actually isn't very new at all after he established himself first in Wii Sports for the Nintendo Wii. Nintendo revealed this week that Matt was in Nintendo Switch Sports and said that he can only be summoned by entering in a secret code.

That code can be seen written out in the tweet below that showed Matt himself prepping for a chambara bout. According to the tweet that showed the new version of Matt ready to spar, this NPC rival is registered as a "Legend" opponent as he should be.

Interested in a tougher challenge in #NintendoSwitchSports? Try entering ZR + R + A or ZL + L + → on the difficulty select screen. pic.twitter.com/UI62lApxvw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 12, 2022

For those who are unfamiliar with the story of Matt, he was a character in Wii Sports and other party-type games on that console, but Wii Sports was his first appearance. While you'd see him as an opponent in various sports like baseball and tennis, he really shined in Boxing where he was the champion NPC and put players through a challenge befitting of that title. In other games like Wii Sports Resort, Matt was soundly proficient in swordplay which has apparently carried over to Nintendo Switch Sports and its chambara matches.

In Nintendo Switch Sports, it's been said that you'll see Matt in soccer, badminton, chambara, volleyball, and tennis if you enter in the code above, though we have not yet confirmed the full list of activities Matt partakes in.

Outside of the games themselves, Matt's skill levels associated with the character ascended him to meme status around the time of the Nintendo Wii game's release. That meme status has naturally persisted until now and is likely why Nintendo chose to make a big to-do about his involvement in Nintendo Switch Sports by making him only accessible via a secret code that's not quite so secret any longer.

Nintendo Switch Sports has been getting actual updates over time in addition to things like this, so look for more of the former in the future as the activities are further tuned and expanded on.