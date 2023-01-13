Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch

A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.

Developed and published by Blowfish Studios, the game boasts a 61 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, over on Steam, it boasts a "Mostly Positive" User Review rating, with 72 percent of users reviewing the game positively. All of these reviews suggest it's not the greatest game in the world, but if you like world-building tools mixed with first-person shooting, then it may be up your alley.

"Inspired by the first-person shooters of the past that we loved, we're taking all the most memorable elements and putting them in a toolkit to be used and combined however you want," reads an official blurb about the game. "At its heart, Gunscape is an FPS construction kit. It's a game that lets you go wild with your creativity in a pumping action sandbox! Gunscape does this by providing easy-to-use tools based on a block-placement interface everybody's already familiar with to create single-player campaigns, co-op maps and multiplayer arenas and the functionality to share your creations with your friends. Don't like building stuff and just want to blast your way through hordes of monsters or duel with other players? Maps can also be shared, played and voted on by the whole world, so you'll always have new levels at your fingertips!"

