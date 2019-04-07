Nintendo Ranks in Top 10 Most Reputable Companies in the U.S.

In a corporate study that looked to find out what the 100 most reputable companies are in the United States, Nintendo found itself ranked quite high among the list. The company that’s known for everything from Pokemon games to the Nintendo Switch console was ranked at No. 9 in the Reputation Institute’s U.S. RepTrak 100 survey. Amid other big companies that deal in all kinds of products, Nintendo is the only company in the gaming industry to break into the top 10.

Nintendo didn’t find its way to the No. 1 spot – that title belongs to Netflix, according to the list of the top 10 reputable companies – but it was the only company of its kind to be highlighted in the top spots of the survey’s results. The full list of the most reputable companies in the United States can be found here as organized by the Reputation Institute, an organization which offers data-driven insights into the perceptions of companies. All 10 of the most reputable companies can be found below with Nintendo coming in at the ninth spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix Hershey Whirlpool Rolex McCormick & Company Barnes & Noble Hasbro Costco Wholesale Nintendo The LEGO Group

Comments from the Reputation Institute’s chief reputation officer Stephen Hahn-Griffiths offers some insight into why Nintendo and the others in the upper echelons of the list were ranked so highly.

“2019 is a year of significant change,” Hahn-Griffiths said. “Only two companies who made last year’s top 10 repeated this year. So welcome to ‘reputation judgment day,’ when companies are scrutinized on all aspects of their organization’s ethics, leadership, values, and beyond. There really is no longer anywhere to hide.”

Netflix’s rise to the top spot was a big one compared to last year’s report, Hahn-Griffiths added. The previous survey of the most reputable companies in the company showed that Netflix was still in the top 10 but was ranked 23 spots lower, and the jump is an unprecedented one, according to the Reputation Institute.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!